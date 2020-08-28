Collections begin for victims of Hurricane Laura

MAIDEN, N.C. (WBTV) - Iris Spencer brought two bags of items and a case of water to a Hurricane Laura relief collection point near Maiden on Friday.
“Every little bit helps,” she said.
The collection effort was announced Thursday evening and a trickle of goods was coming in by lunchtime Friday.
A lot more is expected over the next few days says the woman who organized it, Kristy Angel.
“This is a giving community,” Spencer said.
Nonperishable items, baby goods and toiletries are what’s most needed in Louisiana, Spencer says.
A few people are already there setting up things at that end.
Several collection points have been established in Catawba County and elsewhere.
Collections will continue until next Friday when everything will be loaded onto a truck and on its way to Hurricane Laura victims.
Drop off points have been set up at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church near Maiden, the Sherrills Ford Terrell Fire Department, The Turn on Highway 16, Platinum Styles on Island Ford Road, the K&O salon on Highway 150, and the Freedom Christian Center on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.
