Charlotte man arrested on drug trafficking charges

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle stop in Kings Mountain has led to a heroin trafficking arrest.
The stop was conducted by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and CIT Division Wednesday. During the stop, deputies seized about 137 grams of heroin, $1,200 and a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta from Charlotte resident Enrique Josue Ledesma Arellano.
Arellano was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin. He received a $200,000 bond and was placed in the Cleveland County Detention Center.
This was the second vehicle stop within 24 hours where suspects were trafficking large amounts of heroin in Cleveland County.
Both vehicle stops yielded approximately 305 grams of heroin with an approximate street value of $30,000.
