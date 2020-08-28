Caught on video: Car crashes into restaurant’s outdoor dining area in NY

View this post on Instagram

We had an incident with a hit and run in front of the cafe today. Everyone involved is okay and without injury. We rolled up our sleeves, cleaned up the mess, and continued serving the neighborhood we love. We’re so grateful to have a community in Greenpoint that shows up to support us, and we’ll always support you. Still open for food, wine, and beer until 9pm. Come by and have drink with us. We all need it after today! . Special thanks to @tendgreenpoint for making the garden look good, as always! #badassjoe