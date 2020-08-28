Caslen ‘committed’ to in-person learning as UofSC reports 557 active COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen says he’s committed to keeping students in class in person as the school reports 557 active cases of COVID-19 on campus as of Friday, Aug. 28.
On the first day of classes, Thursday, Aug. 20, the school reported 46 active cases. That’s an increase of 511 cases in about a week.
Of the current active cases, 553 are students and four are employees, the university said.
UofSC also announced a sixth Greek Village house is now under quarantine because of COVID-19 cases.
There are designated isolation and quarantine spaces on campus. As of Friday, officials say 35.1% of that space is in use.
Students who live in an affected Greek Village house can go to isolation or go home. They must remain in quarantine for 14 days.
Caslen says the rise in cases is concerning, but not unexpected.
“I remain committed to ensuring in-person classes are held at the University of South Carolina this fall,” Caslen said. “While this week’s rise in the number of positive COVID cases concerns me, we always knew that there would be a rise in cases once the entire campus community returned.”
Since Aug. 1, UofSC has reported a total of 634 coronavirus cases. That number includes the 557 current active cases.
Those cases represent about 1% of the university’s student population, officials said.
“Fortunately, all of our cases to date have been minor and our key dashboard indicators are well within the modeled parameters,” Caslen said. “As I’ve said repeatedly, we will take the steps needed through education--and if necessary, student discipline--to slow the spread of the virus within our campus community.”
The university has done 10,485 tests since Aug. 1. Results for 950 tests are pending as of Friday.
For more information, visit UofSC’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.