Burke County man charged with breaking into church, stealing televisions

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County man was arrested for breaking into and stealing from a church.
Deputies say Nicholas Lee Pearson, from Valdese, is accused of breaking into Crosslink Church of Rutherford College on Aug. 25.
Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office say a window was broken and two televisions were stolen, along with offering deposit bags and some items from the Christ Classical Academy.
Deputies identified Pearson as the thief and went to his home after a caller informed officers of the person who broke into the church.
The caller gave deputies part of the stolen property and said Pearson had the two televisions and had a fresh cut on his right arm.
Pearson was arrested and was charged with breaking and entering a place of worship and larceny after breaking and entering.
Pearson was given a $5,000 secured bond.
