Belk donates $75,000 to three local nonprofits in support of Black Philanthropy Month

“YBLA thanks Belk for demonstrating a sincere interest in and concern for the future of our young Black men and women. This donation will help fund our college readiness program and assist underserved students as they prepare for, identify, and select colleges that best serve them academically, socially and financially, making for stronger leaders and a strong Charlotte. We look forward to future opportunities for our young leaders to interact with and learn from talented Belk professionals!” said YBLA Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Tammy Martin.