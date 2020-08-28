Belk donates $75,000 to three local nonprofits in support of Black Philanthropy Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Belk announced it will further its commitment to the Charlotte community by donating $75,000 to three local nonprofits working to improve social and economic mobility in underserved and marginalized communities.
In honor of Black Philanthropy Month (August) and #CLTGivesBlack, Belk will donate $25,000 each to the Freedom School Partners of Charlotte, The Young Black Leadership Alliance and The Charlotte Mecklenburg Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund.
This donation is part of Belk’s larger ongoing efforts to refocus the purpose and lasting impact of its community-driven program, Project Hometown, starting with its home city of Charlotte.
These organizations are serving Charlotte’s youth by providing access to education and learning resources to help bridge socioeconomic gaps disproportionately affecting minority communities.
“Belk has a 130-year legacy of supporting the community,” said Belk CEO Lisa Harper. “Giving to Black-led and Black-benefitting organizations that lift up the children in Charlotte is a critical step in making an impact.”
Freedom School Partners of Charlotte, committed to closing the academic achievement gap between low- and higher-income children, states only 10 percent of low-income Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students have access to summer learning programs. Belk will donate an initial $25,000 to the organization as it virtually assists children and young adults with education during the pandemic.
“We are so excited to partner with Belk and are immensely thankful for the financial contribution. This gift will enable us to have college student interns, along with serving more than 1,000 scholars with books, a curriculum that reflects diverse cultural images and history and enrichment activities. This donation will help our work continue, eliminating summer learning loss,” said Freedom School Partners Chief Development Officer Nikki Keith.
Belk will also donate $25,000 to the Young Black Leadership Alliance (YBLA), a nonprofit educating and developing young leaders through high school and college, and ultimately into leadership roles in the community.
“YBLA thanks Belk for demonstrating a sincere interest in and concern for the future of our young Black men and women. This donation will help fund our college readiness program and assist underserved students as they prepare for, identify, and select colleges that best serve them academically, socially and financially, making for stronger leaders and a strong Charlotte. We look forward to future opportunities for our young leaders to interact with and learn from talented Belk professionals!” said YBLA Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Tammy Martin.
In addition, Belk recently announced its commitment to the CMS Foundation by donating $25,000 to the organization’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, helping families with internet connectivity as schools operate remotely. Belk also gifted 10,000 masks to CMS for educators, administrators and students, as well an additional $8,000 raised by associates.
