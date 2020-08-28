AutoZone stabbing suspect makes first court appearance

Hatchett went on to admit to police that he did stab the 51-year-old white male at the AutoZone store on 32nd Street, according to courtroom testimony. Police say Hatchett was arrested and read Miranda Rights, but add he continued to talk to them about the case. In an effort to keep a search warrant from being served on the home he was found in, Hatchett provided a knife to police that he says he used to stab the victim in the store. He also provided a shirt that he grabbed from the backyard of the home that had been partially burned. The shirt matched the description of the of the clothing in the surveillance footage.