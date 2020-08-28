Alice Johnson, whose life sentence was commuted by Trump, says she’s alive and free because of him

(CBS News) - Alice Johnson, a grandmother whose life sentence was commuted by Mr. Trump, lauded the president for his work on criminal justice reform and thanked him for wiping clean the remainder of her sentence.
“He saw me as a person,” Johnson, whose case was championed by reality TV personality Kim Kardashian, said of Mr. Trump. “He had compassion, and he acted.”
Johnson highlighted the president’s signing of the First Step Act, which she called “real justice reform” that brought “joy, hope and freedom” to thousands.
“By the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump, I stand before you tonight, and I assure you, I’m not a ghost. I am alive, I am well and most importantly, I am free.”
Johnson, a great-grandmother, was convicted in 1996 and sentenced for a nonviolent drug offense. She served nearly 22 years in prison before Mr. Trump commuted her sentence.
