White House aide Ja’Ron Smith: Trump has shown “deep empathy” for Black Americans killed by police

(CBS News) - Ja’Ron Smith, deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of the Office of American Innovation, shared his story of how he turned his life around, worked hard in school, and eventually went on to work for the president of the United States.
Smith is one of the few high-ranking Black officials in the Trump administration.
“Growing up, I’d never really known a Republican. I believed all the stereotypes. It took meeting Republicans who shared my values to show me I was wrong,” he said.
Smith shared a rarely seen personal side to the president, insisting that he has shown empathy in the wake of the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police.
“In the wake of the murder of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and LeGend Taliferro — a moment of national racial consciousness — I have seen his true conscience. I just wish every American could see the deep empathy he showed to families whose loved ones were killed in senseless violence,” he said.
“For a New Yorker, he’s got a lot of Cleveland heart,” Smith said of the president.
Copyright 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.