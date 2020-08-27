UofSC places 3 more Greek Village houses in quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday the University of South Carolina announced three additional houses in Greek Village have been placed in quarantine after several residents tested positive for COVID-19.
This announcement comes two days after the university confirmed two other Greek Village houses were in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 test results.
The students who are staying in the three houses identified by the university will be required to stay in quarantine for up to 14 days. Officials said students who test positive are relocated to isolation or have the option to return home.
The university released a statement on Thursday regarding the decision. In part, it reads:
“In all cases, students were either asymptomatic or experiencing very minor COVID-19 symptoms prior to their tests and none require hospitalization,” university officials said in a statement released Thursday. “The university’s decisions regarding quarantine are made in consultation with SC Department of Health and Environmental Control and are designed to reduce the risk of spread into the community. All students in quarantine are provided with extensive support from the university.”
The university has not released the names of the houses or students placed in quarantine.
According to the university website, anyone who violates quarantine or isolation directives by moving around campus or attending work or class may be subject to disciplinary action by university officials.
