Three-day standoff in Carolina Beach ends peacefully, man comes out

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The armed man who barricaded himself in his home for close to 72 hours surrendered Wednesday night. The man has been taken into custody by Carolina Beach Police.
“With the assistance of New Hanover County, we were able to take the subject that we had in a long-term standoff into custody,” said Carolina Beach Police Chief Chris Spivey. “He seems to be uninjured, there were no other occupants in the house and no officers were injured. Everyone is safe and the neighborhood is safe and secure.”
The subject was identified by the Carolina Beach Police Department as 35-year-old Holman Clyde Bass Jr.
Mr. Bass is charged with two felony counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with Firearm. A search warrant was executed on the residence and officers seized a firearm and ammunition.
A standoff situation that lasted three days had multiple law enforcement units on the scene in Carolina Beach; Wilmington Police Department and some of the tactical teams left around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Carolina Beach Police officers remained on the scene.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call after 11 p.m. Sunday night. A man with a gun barricaded himself inside his home and refused to come out.
After police arrived on scene, not much happened. Police had roads blocked off and they had some of the man’s friends and family to talk to him.
There were no signs of aggression. From what they knew, police said the man was safe and so were the neighbors.
“No officers are hurt, the residents are safe, they’re in a safe location,” said Chief Spivey, Carolina Beach Police Department. “We assume and hope the occupant is safe. We’re just continuing this as it moves along and dealing with it the best we can.”
Police tried to talk to the man inside. A family friend said his phone was on, but he wouldn’t respond to police, family or friends.
Chief Spivey said they could count on help from other departments if needed as they settled in to wait as long as it took for the man to come out safely.
“We’ve already mitigated for turning out people, exchanging fresh man power,” said Chief Spivey. “We’ve got Kure Beach, we’ve got New Hanover sheriff’s department, we’ve got Wilmington police department. So we’re equipped with man power and resources if need be.”
“This is a quiet neighborhood, don’t have any troubles,” said Jim Sattie.
Neighbors said they’d talked with the man in the past and never expected anything like this. Like police, they were hoping no one got hurt.
“I hope everyone is safe,” said Sattie. “I wish the best for the guy that’s inside, I hope he’s okay.”
While the man was thought to have a gun, no shots were fired. A family friend tried communicating with him on a loudspeaker. But that did not lead him to come out.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.