Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn: “Heroes can’t be canceled”

(CBS News) - Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn focused her remarks on praising law enforcement and members of the armed services, saying they are the heroes “Democrats don’t recognize, because they don’t fit into their narrative.”
"Leftists try to turn them into villains," the Tennessee senator said. "They want to 'cancel' them. But I'm here to tell you that these heroes can't be canceled."
Blackburn accused Biden and Kamala Harris, his running mate, of trying to "destroy these heroes because if there are no heroes to inspire us, government can control us."
"If the Democrats had their way, they would keep you locked in your house until you become dependent on the government for everything," she claimed. "That sounds a lot like Communist China to me — maybe that's why Joe Biden is so soft on them. Why Nancy Pelosi says that 'China would prefer Joe Biden.'"
Blackburn closed by lauding Mr. Trump for his defense of law enforcement and the military and said he has “made good on his promise to put America first.”
