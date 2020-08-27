Surveillance operation leads to Lincoln Co. drug arrest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers arrested one person while conducting a surveillance operation on Monday.
During the surveillance operation last night, Brandon DeWayne Canipe, 24, of Vale, allegedly attempted to flee from narcotics investigators.
According to officers, about five miles into the chase, the Canipe’s vehicle broke down and he jumped from the car and fled on foot. He was then apprehended by officers.
Investigators seized a handgun and several different drugs that Canipe had in his possession.
Canipe was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance schedule II, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance schedule IV, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, speeding to elude arrest and no operator’s license. He was also charged with a probation violation.
Canipe is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond on the local charges, and a no bond hold on the probation violation.
