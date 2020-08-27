Second lady Karen Pence: “Let’s honor our heroes”

(CBS News) - The mother of a U.S. Marine, Second Lady Karen Pence spoke to the role of military spouses, both in their efforts supporting their families and as business owners forging their own paths.
Pence highlighted Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse, who started the handbag company R. Riveter, which is manufactured by military spouses, and Jilan Hall-Johnson, a culinary artist who opened the Sassy Biscuit.
"President Trump and Vice President Pence have been supporting our United States Armed Forces, including our military families, on a significant scale," she said. "While traveling throughout our nation to educate military spouses about policy solutions that President Trump has promoted, involving real, tangible progress in military spouse employment, I have been inspired to meet heroes" like Bradley and Cruse.
She also highlighted her work raising awareness for art therapy for veterans with post traumatic stress disorder.
Pence opened and closed her remarks by commemorating the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which secured women the right to vote, and urged women to exercise that right in November.
”One hundred years ago, women secured the right to vote,” she said. “So let’s vote, America. Let’s honor our heroes. Let’s reelect President Trump and Vice President Pence for four more years.”
