S.C. principal tells students to ‘Just Clean It’ in parody video

Van Wyck Elementary School principal says 'just clean it'
By Mary King | August 27, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 11:23 AM

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One local elementary school is reminding students and staff to stay safe this year by changing Michael Jackson’s words from the song “Beat it” to “Clean it.”

Principal Steven Puckett, also known as Coach P, at Van Wyck Elementary School in Lancaster County opens up the video by singing, “Don’t want ‘Corona’ to come around here, so when you get to school gonna take your temperature.”

The song continues, “We wanna keep you safe, so keep your mask on your face and clean it. Just Clean it!”

The video has been shared on the elementary school’s Facebook page more than 200 times.

Coach P wants to make the transition back to school for our little friends as easy as possible. He's got a few tips in this 'Clean It' parody. Check it out! https://vimeo.com/448568975

Posted by Van Wyck Elementary School on Monday, August 17, 2020

Coach P dances throughout the video reminding students there is no hugging or high fives right now, but there are proper ways to wear their masks.

“It’s not an earring, and it’s not a chin strap, it’s not a necklace, not even a hat,” sings Coach P as he demonstrates. “So cover your nose and cover your mouth, and clean it.”

Puckett also uses the parody to remind students and staff to wash their hands correctly and to social distance properly as well.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.