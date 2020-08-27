Salisbury location one of several K & W Cafeterias now closed

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several locations of a popular cafeteria in North Carolina have closed, citing loss of business due to COVID-19. K & W has closed at least four of its cafeterias, including one in Salisbury at the West End Plaza.
It’s that place where the people working the line would ask if they could serve you meat, or salad, or vegetables…and it was that place where 100 or so veterans could met every week for coffee and pastries after their previous location closed…but now the K & W Cafeteria in Salisbury is closed.
“I’m sort of shocked about it, it’s closed right now, they used to have good food here,” said customer Marvio Stofford. “I loved that good fried chicken.”
One-by-one they came just after 11am on Tuesday, walked up to the door were surprised and disappointed to see the signs announcing the closure.
“I was hoping that they would be able to survive through this. I knew the dining room volume had been off,” said Robert Sweatt.
People loved the food, but they also got to know the workers, and loved them too. People like Carrie
“I had a lot of customers that came in that know me by name and they enjoyed eating the mixed veggies that I cooked for them,” Stevenson said.
It also affected a local veteran’s group. They used to meet at Thelma’s restaurant, but when that restaurant closed, they moved to K & W.
“The guys would show up about 8 or 8:30, we’d stay til almost 11,” Sweatt added. “It’s going to be missed.”
The catering part of the cafeteria is still open, so not all of the workers have lost their jobs. K & W has contracts to provide meals to several locations in Rowan County. Those workers who are now unemployed say they will find other things to do.
“I’m just going to sit at home,” Stevenson said. “I’m 71-years-old. I just sit at home and watch the kids and drop them off at school.”
Those signs on the doors encouraged customers to visit the nearest K & W locations that are still open in Concord and Statesville.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.