Rowan Public Library announces Salisbury Postcard Digital Exhibit

He was also very involved in civic life and the development of Salisbury. He helped establish one of the first knitting mills and, along with Theo Klutz, launched Chestnut Hill Cemetery (which they later sold to the City of Salisbury). With a collection of 5,000 books in his store, Buerbaum even established the first “library” in Salisbury; in 1885, the membership fee was $2. Along with his father-in-law, Buerbaum published the “Salisbury Herald,” a weekly newspaper, from 1892 to 1900. His interest in history led to his being one of the organizers of the Rowan Historical Society.