Rowan Chamber to virtually host nationally-known education speaker for Power In Partnership event

Stacey started her education career as a first grade teacher at PS 138 in the Bronx. She joined Success in 2006, as the founding science teacher at our very first elementary school. Stacey would go on to serve as founding principal of Success Academy Harlem 5, before joining the network team to oversee mathematics, science, and scholar talent as Managing Director of STEM. She then served as Managing Director of Schools, where she coached and supported leaders at a portfolio of SA schools. Stacey received her undergraduate degree from Emory University, her Master's in Education from Pace University, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Teaching and Learning with a focus in Mathematics Education at NYU. She is mom to Jake, Emma and Riley.