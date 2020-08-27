Rowan Chamber to virtually host nationally-known education speaker for Power In Partnership event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the kick-off of the Power in Partnership (PIP) program will feature education speaker Stacey Gershkovich, Managing Director of Sharing, Robertson Center in New York City.
The virtual program is scheduled for Thurs., Sept. 17, 7:30 a.m. and is sponsored by Global Contact Services.
Stacey started her education career as a first grade teacher at PS 138 in the Bronx. She joined Success in 2006, as the founding science teacher at our very first elementary school. Stacey would go on to serve as founding principal of Success Academy Harlem 5, before joining the network team to oversee mathematics, science, and scholar talent as Managing Director of STEM. She then served as Managing Director of Schools, where she coached and supported leaders at a portfolio of SA schools. Stacey received her undergraduate degree from Emory University, her Master's in Education from Pace University, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Teaching and Learning with a focus in Mathematics Education at NYU. She is mom to Jake, Emma and Riley.
The PIP season will kick off on Sept. 17, 2020 and run through May 20, 2021. The PIP events will be held the Third Thursday of the Month from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
The rest of the 2020-21 PIP programs include:
- Oct. 15 – Transportation Speaker: NC DOT Sec. Eric Boyette
- Nov. 19 – Business Advocacy
- Dec. 17 - Inspirational Speaker
- Jan. 21 - Economic Outlook Speaker: Christopher Chung, CEO Economic Development Partnership of NC
- Feb. 18 - State Legislative Breakfast
- March 18 - Salute to Agri-business
- April 16 – Healthcare Speaker, sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- May 20 - Leadership Speaker: Steve Chandler, Chandler Thinks
The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the PIP and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.
The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month. The cost is $99 for members; $225 for non-members.
If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Sept. 15 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.