Popular Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ event cancelled

“The Session of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, unanimously voted to CANCEL the 91st Annual BBQ, traditionally held the 4th Thursday in October. This difficult decision was reached after much prayer and deliberation, by the Session’s Elders. While we realize that the “Grand Daddy of North Carolina BBQ’s” is a timeless tradition, greatly anticipated by our Church Membership, our community, the media, and politicians – we first and foremost considered the health and safety of our hundreds of church volunteers and the thousands of valuable customers we serve each year as of the utmost importance.