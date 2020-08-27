Popular Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ event cancelled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most popular annual events, the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church BBQ, has been cancelled this year.
The event draws - and feeds - thousands every year on the fourth Thursday in October. This year, however, the 91st “Grand Daddy of North Carolina BBQ’s” will not be held.
Event organizers made the announcement Thursday:
“The Session of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, unanimously voted to CANCEL the 91st Annual BBQ, traditionally held the 4th Thursday in October. This difficult decision was reached after much prayer and deliberation, by the Session’s Elders. While we realize that the “Grand Daddy of North Carolina BBQ’s” is a timeless tradition, greatly anticipated by our Church Membership, our community, the media, and politicians – we first and foremost considered the health and safety of our hundreds of church volunteers and the thousands of valuable customers we serve each year as of the utmost importance.
“Rest assured, the Church Leadership explored many options, such as drive thru only service, spaced out seating, postponement, or a scaled down event. Unfortunately, the time honored tradition of slow roasted pork over hickory wood, and making our Brunswick stew and coleslaw from scratch - requires very close contact of our Church volunteers for a week. We saw no way to accomplish this, and have our folks remain safe. Finally, we would never want to endanger our customers on BBQ Day.
“We pray for quick healing of our community, and trust that we will be able to see all our supporting friends again, on October 28, 2021!”
