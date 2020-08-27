Police: Impaired driver’s Volvo bounces off several other cars in Salisbury crash

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say an impaired driver’s car bounced like a pinball, causing damage to four other cars in an accident at the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Old Concord Road.
The accident happened on Wednesday night. Police say Misty Dawn Derringer, 31, of Granite Quarry, was driving a Volvo on Jake Alexander Boulevard when she made a left turn at 45 miles an hour onto Old Concord Road.
The Volvo first struck a 2002 Ford, then a 2011 Honda, then a 2000 Nissan truck. The Honda was pushed backwards into a 2010 Mitsubishi.
Derringer and the driver of the Honda were injured.
Derringer was charged with driving while impaired, and also charged on outstanding warrants for financial card fraud, identity theft, and financial card theft. She is in jail on a bond of $5000.
