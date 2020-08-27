Skydiver seriously injured after landing in tree at Skydive Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a skydiving incident in Chester County, according to Chester County Rescue Squad.
Emergency officials say a skydiver was injured at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, and was flown to the hospital in serious condition.
According to Eddie Murphy, the Chester County Emergency Management director, said the skydiver landed in a tree and somehow got his way to the ground.
Murphy said the skydiver was alert and breathing when he was transported to the hospital.
This is the second skydiving accident this summer at Skydive Carolina.
On June 6, a Florida man, Justin William Swaggerty, was killed during a skydiving accident.
Owner Danny Smith said the free-fall portion of the jump and the parachute deployment was “uneventful.” However, the skydiver struck an aircraft on the ground which resulted in his death.
“We are devastated by this loss,” Smith said at the time of Swaggerty accident. “We are a tight-knit community living out our passions, but losing anyone hurts deeply. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and our community.”
Skydive Carolina was founded in 1986 and is in its 34th year of operation.
No other information was provided.
Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.