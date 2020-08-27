3 new cases of COVID-19 reported at The Citadel nursing home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported at a nursing home in Salisbury that was home to one of the worst nursing home outbreaks in North Carolina.
Two residents and one staff member have tested positive at The Citadel on Julian Road in Salisbury, according to the Rowan County Health Department.
The Citadel previously was the site of the largest nursing home outbreak in the state before it was declared over on July 8.
The facility had a total of 168 cases there among staff and residents. 21 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported at The Citadel.
