N.C. county commissioner arrested, charged with sex crimes with a child (Source: Ashe County Board of Commissioners)
By WBTV Web Staff | August 27, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 10:20 PM

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina county commissioner is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Ashe County Commissioner Larry Dix, 69, was arrested Thursday.

According to N.C. Bureau of Investigations, Dix was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. and was charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Larry Dix (Source: Ashe County Sheriff's Office)

Following an investigation, which started on July, 3, the SBI learned that the alleged offenses happened between July 1, 2019 and June 19, 2020.

After going before a magistrate, Dix was issued a $200,000 secured bond. He is being held at the Alleghany County Jail.

The SBI is continuing its investigation.

