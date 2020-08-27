Murder suspects in Rowan County jail face new charges for having homemade weapon

Joseph Whitmire and Joshua Clark were charged with having a weapon in the jail. (Source: Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant | August 27, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 10:06 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who are in the Rowan County jail awaiting trial in separate murder cases now face new charges after deputies discovered their homemade weapon.

According to the report, deputies found a 2 inch by 2 inch piece of metal that had been sharpened on one end. It also had a handle fashioned from an old tee shirt and pieces of latex gloves.

Joseph William Whitmire, 27, and Joshua Dimitri Clark, 28, were both charged with possession of a weapon by a prisoner.

Whitmire was charged in the August, 2017, murder of Shawn Spry. Clark was charged with murdering his grandmother, Melanie Anita Clark, in April, 2018.

