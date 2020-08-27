Laura bringing damaging winds, heavy downpours to inland Louisiana, the Ozarks

LOUISIANA (WBTV) - As Laura moves further inland, the storm continues to produce damaging winds and flooding rainfall over central and northern portions of Louisiana.
Currently, a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained at 75 mph, Laura will continue to rapidly weaken throughout the day. The first major hurricane of the season will be downgraded to a tropical storm within the next few hours, and will weaken to a tropical depression tonight as it moves over Arkansas.
However, the threat of dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts will persist through the remainder day in portions of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas.
Laura will make its pass over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday, and the mid-Atlantic states on Saturday.
As for Laura’s local impact, there will be a period of gusty winds and tropical rain showers on Saturday before the remnants of Laura quickly exit the U.S. mainland, moving into the Atlantic Ocean Saturday night.
Both days will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s, though Sunday looks to be the better day with a lot more sunshine and much lower rain chances.
