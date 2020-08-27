Kellyanne Conway portrays Trump as champion of working women

(CBS News) - Outgoing White House counselor Kellyanne Conway continued to try to make the case that the president is a champion of women. The president is losing to Biden among women in polls by roughly 2-1.
Conway announced earlier this week that she's leaving the White House at the end of the month to focus on her family.
"For decades, he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government," she said of the president. "He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men."
Conway, who was raised in a home of all women, tried to make the case that the president is working hard for families.
She also touched on the drug crisis in America, having focused much of her time in the White House on fighting the opioid epidemic.
“Rather than look the other way, President Trump stared directly at this drug ‘crisis next door’ and, through landmark, bipartisan legislation has helped secure historic investments in surveillance, interdiction, education, prevention, treatment and recovery,” Conway said. “We have a long way to go, but the political inertia that costs lives and the silence and stigma that prevents people in need from coming forward is melting away. This is the man I know and the president we need.”
