‘If I can do something for somebody, I’m going to’: Wilmington man says he will use $250K lottery win to help people

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dennis Nagle recently won a $250,000 scratch-off lottery prize but he’s not really interested in using the money to make a big purchase like a new car or house. Instead, he says he wants to use the money to help those in his community.
Nagle, a retired car salesman who lives in Wilmington, stopped by the Gas Center on Market Street and purchased a few scratch-off tickets, including two Gold Rush tickets.
He scratched the tickets right outside the store and couldn’t believe his eyes when he uncovered his prize. “I came back in,” he recalled, “and said, ‘Is this for real?’ and the clerk said, ‘Yes!’”
The first thought after realizing he had won?
“What I could do with the money,” Nagle said. “Which would be something good. I’m not gonna go buy a new car, I’m gonna help some people.”
Nagle claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.
“Gotta spread the wealth,” said Nagle. “If I can do something for somebody, I’m going to.”
