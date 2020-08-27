Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - US Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will be in Kannapolis on Thursday. US Representative Richard Hudson (R-08) will host the visit.
Secretary Carson will take part in a round-table discussion with local leaders to discuss affordable housing, Opportunity Zones created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and COVID-19 relief efforts.
The discussion will take place at the Atrium Health Ballpark on Thursday afternoon.
Carson is a retired neurosurgeon and has served in his position with the Trump administration since 2017. Along with being in Kannapolis on Thursday, Carson is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention.
