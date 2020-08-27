Heatwave rolls on, Laura rolls north

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A late-Summer heatwave continues to unfold across the WBTV viewing area! Afternoon readings are forecast to be in the low to mid 90s through Friday, with the heat index pushing to near 100° both afternoons.
While the heat builds back, the chance for rain will remain on the low side.
Hurricane Laura will continue to weaken today as it rolls up through the lower Mississippi River Valley. Even weakening, tornadoes, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts are forecast as it moves north into the Ozarks tonight and then through the Ohio Valley Friday.
As for Laura's local impact, there will be a period of gusty winds and tropical rain showers on Saturday before the remnants of Laura quickly exit the U.S. mainland, moving into the Atlantic Ocean Saturday night.
Both days will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s, though Sunday looks to be the better day with a lot more sunshine and much lower rain chances.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
