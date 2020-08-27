First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Laura move near the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions return for Friday, with a few storms possible as afternoon high temperatures warm into the lower 90s for the piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the NC mountains.
Saturday is a First Alert Day as we expect periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and the potential for isolated tornadoes, as the remnants of what was Hurricane Laura, move across the Mid-Atlantic.
The best timeframe for rain and storms appear to be for the morning to early afternoon hours of Saturday.
Rain and storms are expected to diminish late Saturday with drier conditions expected for Sunday.
Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures near 90 degrees, and the chance for a stray shower or storm.
Isolated rain and storms are possible for next week, with high temperatures generally in the mid to upper 80s.
Have a great Friday and a safe weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
