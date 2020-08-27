‘Deeply disappointed’: Mecklenburg Co. detention officer fired, arrested for allegedly attacking inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Detention Officer was fired and arrested after allegedly assaulting an inmate.
Sheriff Garry McFadden announced that Darryl Shavers has been charged with felony assault stemming from an incident with an inmate on Aug. 20.
Shavers reportedly attacked an inmate while working in a residential housing unit inside Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central, according to deputies.
Deputies said an argument escalated when the inmate threw an empty paper cup at Shavers, who then attacked the inmate.
According to deputies, Shavers submitted a written report regarding his application of force but failed to disclose sufficient detail depicting the full facts of the incident as it was clearly captured on video.
Darryl Shavers was employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since June 5, 2019. He was fired Thursday before his arrest.
“The conduct of Officer Shavers is deeply disappointing,” McFadden said in a statement. “What began as a routine investigation into Officer Shavers’ application of force against a resident turned into a criminal investigation initiated by the MCSO Criminal Investigations Unit against the MCSO officer.
“MCSO found that Officer Shavers’ actions were not in keeping with MCSO training and policy and were, in fact, criminal in nature. The dangers of working in a detention facility are certainly not lost on me. However, I have to ensure the safety of not only my officers but also the residents of our detention facilities, which is why I felt it prudent to act decisively in this case. This kind of officer conduct undermines the professional work being done by the vast majority of the detention professionals at MCSO.”
