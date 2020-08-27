COVID-19 outbreak confirmed in Hickory hospital

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County Public Health is investigating a newly identified outbreak of COVID-19 at Frye Regional Medical Center’s South Campus, where four patients and three staff members have tested positive for the virus.
The facility is informing patients, their family members, and staff about the situation. The facility has conducted additional testing and is working with public health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease.
Public health is continuing to provide support and is in frequent communication with facility administrators.
More information about Catawba County’s COVID-19 response and recommended prevention measures can be found online at catawbacountync.gov.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.