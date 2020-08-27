Civil Rights activist Rev. William Barber, S.C. Senator Tim Scott reveal different messages about police shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Civil Right Activist Rev. William Barber II visited Charlotte on Thursday to speak on events like Kenosha and Minneapolis, events that happened over the summer.
Republican Senator Tim Scott talked about the same topic this morning on CBS.
The one thing Rev. William Barber and Senator Tim Scott could agree on—this is happening more to black people, especially black men. Otherwise, both messages were on opposite sides.
The two black men took the stand and spoke on a recurring subject-- Black men shot by the police.
Barber, the former president of the North Carolina NAACP, feels you have to see it for what it is—racism.
”You have to fix it and then you have to be forthright in calling it out and hang on it,” Barber said. “You can never take a moment of retreat.”
Senator Tim Scott feels differently.
On CBS This Morning, Thursday, he said the incidents stem from a need for police reform.
”We can work together to solve these problems,” Scott said. “We’ll see fewer of these incidents and more de-escalation training.”
Scott says he sees more Black people getting shot by the police but, still he says, it is not a race issue.
Barber thinks it has everything to do with race and it does not just stop with Black people.
”Looking at the video I saw no justification whatsoever. We need to get to the root of the issue. This is a sin issue, not a skin issue,” Scott said.
”Racism is not just against black people. It’s against brown people, it’s against Latino people, it’s against first nations people. And racism doesn’t just hurt black people. It’s targeted at black and brown people, but ultimately it undermines the democracy,” Barber said.
Barber turns his gaze on President Donald Trump to blame for this, but Scott feels pointing a finger at the president is not fair.
”We have the pandemic of COVID, but under Trump, we have the pandemic of racism and we have the pandemic of poverty,” Barber said.
”Anyone who tries to make what we’re seeing in Minneapolis and now in Kenosha an issue with President Trump would not do so during the Obama years,” Scott said.
Both also touched on the importance of voting. Barber today and Scott in his RNC speech Tuesday.
