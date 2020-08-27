Belmont Abbey College reports 38 active COVID-19 cases

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Belmont Abbey College officials say there are 38 active COVID-19 cases, as of Thursday morning.
According to college officials, there are facilities available for quarantining.
Officials say they are managing the virus through “testing, isolating and quarantining as necessary.”
“All of our protocols are working according to plan, but we continue to encourage students to follow our guidelines of mask-wearing, physical distancing, and no large group gatherings,” said Rolando Rivas, Vice Provost & Chief Communications Office at Belmont Abbey.
School officials did not say how many of those cases are students.
