25-year-old N.C. congressional candidate says ‘MLK’s dream is our dream’ during RNC speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Madison Cawthorn, a 25-year-old Republican candidate for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional district, spoke during the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Cawthorn is a small businessman and motivational speaker. He was granted a full R.O.T.C. scholarship to North Carolina State University, but his plans were derailed that year after he nearly died in a car crash that left him partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair.
In his speech, Cawthorn Madison Cawthorn about young people being the leaders for change in America.
“I just turned 25. When I’m elected this November, I’ll be the youngest member of Congress in over 200 years. If you don’t think young people can change the world, then you don’t know American history. George Washington was 21 when he received his first military commission. Abe Lincoln was 22 when he first ran for office. James Madison was 25 when he signed the Declaration of Independence,” Cawthorn said. “In times of peril, young people saved this country abroad and at home. We held the line, scaled cliffs, crossed oceans, liberated camps and cracked codes.”
Cawthorn spoke on how he shares the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“MLK’s dream is our dream - for all Americans to be judged solely on their character. Millions of people risk their lives to come here because they believe in the dream of MLK and the American dream. Join us, as we, the party of freedom, double down on ensuring the American Dream for all people,” Cathworn said.
The 25-year-old called out for both liberals and conservatives to take action.
“We are committed to building a new town square. It welcomes all ideas and people. Here, we will have freedom of speech, not freedom from speech. To liberals, let’s have a conversation. Be a true liberal, listen to other ideas and let the best ones prevail. To conservatives, let’s define what we support and win the argument in areas like health care and the environment. In this new town square, you don’t have to apologize for your beliefs or cower to a mob. You can kneel before God but stand for our flag,” Cawthorn said.
In June, Cawthorn defeated President Donald Trump’s initial choice for the seat, Lynda Bennett, in the 11th Congressional District runoff.
Cawthorn will take on Democrat Moe Davis in November.
