Woman says her 17-year-old son was shot by US marshals in case of mistaken identity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman says her teenage son was shot Tuesday afternoon by U.S. marshals.
Investigators have not identified the person shot, but Shanta Holliday says it was her 17-year-old son, Darshun. She tells WMC Action News 5 she received a call from police about 20 minutes after he left home.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, says the marshals had the wrong guy.
TBI says the marshals had been looking for a murder suspect and spotted a car they believed was connected to that suspect at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard and Alcy Road.
They say the driver began ramming law enforcement cars, so a marshal opened fire, striking the driver.
Shantae Holliday says the driver was her son, Darshun.
"I just feel like that whole scene was unnecessary," said Holliday.
Holliday says her son must have been scared when vehicles suddenly surrounded him.
"You don't know if somebody's trying to rob you. You just don't know what's going on," said Holliday. "No telling who he thought it was. I mean, you can't say. You don't see no police badge, no police cars. All of them is unmarked. So of course, he's trying to get away."
She says because of hospital COVID-19 rules, she hasn't been able to see him. She says he was shot in the arm.
She says it's not the first time her son was shot.
"He was shot last year at a party," Holliday said. "An innocent bystander."
She also admits he's been in trouble with the law before.
"My son has been involved with a couple of car thefts and stealing cars, but murder? None of that," said Holliday.
TBI says agents later learned the car Darshun Holliday was driving was stolen.
His mother says she doesn't know because she didn't see the car.
But even it was, she says he didn't deserve to be shot.
“Regardless, if it was a stolen car it was still wrong to do a mistaken identity,” said Holliday. “He didn’t have no weapon. Nothing drawn. No type of danger to the U.S marshals, especially he’s a kid. You can look at him and tell he’s a kid.”
Holliday says she believes the marshals involved in the shooting should be suspended.
"They could have killed my son, but thank God they didn't," she said.
No word on if there will be any charges related to the stolen vehicle.
TBI says it will turn over its findings to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office.
The U.S. marshals say they do not release names of marshals involved in incidents like this.
The agency says it will conduct an internal investigation after TBI finishes its investigation.
