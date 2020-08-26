Summer heat back, Laura eyes Gulf coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A late-Summer heatwave is about to unfold across the WBTV viewing area!
Afternoon readings are forecast to be in the lower 90s through Friday, with the heat index pushing the upper 90s each afternoon. While the heat builds back, the chance for rain will remain on the low side.
Hurricane Laura continues to rapidly intensify and is now forecast to make landfall along the Upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coast late tonight or early Thursday morning as a major – Category 4 – hurricane.
Laura was upgraded to a Category 3 story Wednesday morning.
At landfall, sustained winds are forecast to range from 130 to 156 mph with a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet and up to a foot of rain.
Although rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall, the system will produce, tornadoes, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts as it moves north and east into the Ozarks and into the Tennessee Thursday evening into Friday.
As for Laura's local impact, there will probably be a period of gusty winds and tropical rain showers - mainly north of I-85 - late Friday into Saturday before the remnants of Laura quickly exit the U.S. mainland, moving into the Atlantic Ocean by Sunday.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
