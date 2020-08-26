Scaled-down RNC gives glimpse of what future group gatherings could look like

“This was one of the first big events but if you look at it, a lot of the churches that have been meeting, they’ve had much larger crowds at the big churches. There are several that have 4, 5, 600 people there. And it’s pretty much the same atmosphere and all those people did not go through the protocols. And we aren’t seeing a big increase. Churches in North Carolina have been meeting for about a month now, and we aren’t seeing a big spike from that.”