Samaritan’s Purse says it is ready to respond to Hurricane Laura

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Three years ago when Hurricane Harvey inundated Texas, every disaster unit available at the Samaritan’s Purse North Wilkesboro warehouse headed to the region to help.
This time, the organization already has units in Texas as Hurricane Laura approaches the region without sending any from North Wilkesboro, yet.
“We’ve beefed up since Hurricane Harvey, said Samaritan’s Purse Director of North American Ministries Bruce Poss.
A warehouse with disaster units in place was opened last year near Dallas, Texas. Those will be the organizations first responders when it comes to Hurricane Laura.
“They will deploy for the backside of the storm as Laura moves east,” said Poss.
Disaster units in North Wilkesboro, though, are on standby if needed. Officials said they would not be surprised if they are.
Predictions of trouble from Hurricane Laura have been growing as the storm becomes more powerful.
Samaritan’s Purse leaders say they are prepared to do whatever is needed to help.
