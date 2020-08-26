‘Ronnie Long is coming home!’ N.C. man to be released from prison 44 years after rape conviction

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV/CBS News) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has ruled to vacate the 1976 rape conviction of Ronnie Long, according to his attorney, Jamie T. Lau.
Lau broke the news on Twitter just before noon on Wednesday.
“The State of NC filed a motion with the Fourth Circuit this morning asking that it immediately issue the mandate in Ronnie Long’s case. The state said it will ask the district court to enter a writ vacating Ronnie’s conviction,” Lau tweeted, “In short, Ronnie Long is coming home!”
Lau wrote that it will “take some time for the courts to do what is needed to vacate the conviction,” but added that the State has “set in motion a process that will lead to Ronnie’s freedom.”
The attorney added that he spoke Long Wednesday morning, and that he is “grateful, overwhelmed, and looks forward to reuniting with his loved ones.”
This comes two days after the court ruled Long’s due process rights were violated under the constitution when he was convicted.
Lau explained that in post-conviction cases, the federal court is limited after this many years to release if two things are shown. Those two things include constitutional rights being violated and evidence showing actual innocence.
The federal court did not rule on the evidence of innocence because district court did not decide it. The federal court has remanded the case back to the district court for further proceedings, as the district court is ordered to decide question of actual innocence.
Attorneys filed a state Habeas petition, asking for Long’s release to protect his health, citing a risk while being held at Albemarle Correctional Institute. This prison has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the state, with more than 180 positive tests.
“Now it is a fact that Ronnie has been incarcerated for 44 years in violation of his rights,” Lau said.
Weeks ago, protesters in Concord were calling for the release of Ronnie Long, saying he’s an innocent man who was wrongfully convicted of rape 44 years ago. Long was 20 years old when he was arrested in Concord for the rape of a 54-year-old white woman in 1976.
Family and friends protested in the same city he was arrested in 44 years ago. They say he’s innocent and was wrongfully convicted. His sister, Lynda Smith, told WBTV that 44 years in jail is too long for an innocent man.
“Somebody just needs to open their eyes and see. Police hid the evidence, two police lied on the witness stand. Nothing points to him and he’s still there, seems like he should be home by now,” Smith said.
Lawyers for Long, who accuse investigators of lying about evidence, are trying to right what they say is a wrongful conviction.
Long, who is now 64 years old, told "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty that he never had a chance for a fair trial in what was back then a mostly segregated community.
Long was 20 years old in 1976 when he was arrested in Concord for the rape of Sarah Bost, a 54-year-old widow.
Lau said Long, who had been a talented high school athlete, was facing a minor trespassing charge when cops asked the victim to come to court that day.
But the victim had originally described her attacker as a “light-colored” Black man, which Long is not. And while a shoe print found outside the victim’s home had a similar tread, it could not be matched to shoes owned by Long. There was also clothing - including a black leather coat - found in Long’s car that looked like what the rapist wore.
At trial, Long didn’t take the stand, but several alibi witnesses testified to seeing him at the time of the rape. The all-White jury convicted Long of rape and burglary. He was given two life sentences.
Bost died believing that Long was the man who attacked her, but Lau said victims can convince themselves the wrong person was their attacker.
About 30 years after Long's conviction, his attorneys learned that investigators had tested more than a dozen pieces of evidence and had hidden the results.
The defense did not know there were 43 fingerprints found at the crime scene that didn't match Long, as well as a hair at the crime scene that did not match Long, Lau said. They also didn't know there was a rape kit with evidence taken from the victim.
But, in May, at a federal appeals court, the North Carolina attorney general’s office argued that none of the evidence hidden at trial would have changed the verdict. The North Carolina attorney general’s office declined to talk about the pending case.
Meanwhile, Long’s attorney is asking Governor Roy Cooper to commute his sentence and send him home. One of the detectives in Long’s case later went to prison for stealing checks.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved. CBS News contributed to this report.