Retired Union County sheriff’s K-9 ‘Champ’ passes away

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Champ, a retired K-9 from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, has passed away.
“We are saddened to announce the passing of (Ret) UCSO K-9 Champ,” A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office read.
Champ was an owner surrender to the Union County Animal Shelter but was adopted and trained by deputies before serving with his handler, Deputy Tommy Gallis as a Patrol Division Narcotics Detection K-9 from 2007-2014.
After Champ’s retirement in 2014, officials say he remained in the Sheriff’s Office family as a pet to Deputy “Buzzy” Helms.
“Champ will not be forgotten and we will remain forever grateful for his service,” the Facebook post concluded.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.