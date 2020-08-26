Parents concerned as issues continue, some pulling their children out of Gaston Virtual Academy

“It has been a significant undertaking to transition more than 8,700 students from their home school to the virtual academy in a very short amount of time. As I shared with you last week, we had families seeking the virtual learning option the week before school started, and we worked to accommodate the families. Although some students who had chosen virtual learning decided to return to their home school for two days of in-person learning and three days of remote learning, we continue to have families that want to transition to the virtual academy for full virtual learning. Trying to accommodate students/families results in changes that affect schedules, the numbers of teachers needed, making sure classes are balanced, etc. This is the reason why students and teachers have seen changes in their schedules.”