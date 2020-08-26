As the NBA and MLB boycott games, the Carolina Panthers went on with their Wednesday night practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the NBA and MLB players decided to boycott games in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, the Carolina Panthers decided to practice on Wednesday night, but plan to make their voices heard on the situation at a later date.
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule meet with some of the leaders of the team right before practice to discuss their feelings on the current situations in the country.
“They wanted to be in support of the NBA and of social justice, but I think in the end they wanted to do something impactful,” said coach. “They wanted to take some time and do something more that just missing a Wednesday night practice.”
Wednesday’s practice for the Panthers was televised and was the first chance fans had the chance to see the 2020 version of the team since fans are not allowed to attend training camp due to the pandemic.
The Milwaukee Bucks boycott their playoff game with Orlando earlier today in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake in their home state of Wisconsin. Two other NBA playoff games were quickly postponed as well as the players of those teams joined in on the movement. The postponements went to other leagues as well as three MLB games were called off, three WNBA games were put on hold, and five MLS contests were scrapped.
“We just didn’t want to go out there and be the status quo,” said Panthers linebacker Tahir Whitehead. “We want it to be well thought out and make sure we are supporting the cause.”
Just because they went on with practice doesn’t mean they don’t think about what is going on in the world around them.
“As some of the players told me, the perpetual rage, the perpetual anger and fear and disenfranchisement that these guys feel, it manifest itself in different ways, but it’s not right that the guys feel this way,” said coach. “I do think the message I heard today is, it’s time for change. We just can’t keep doing this and saying something is going to change, we have to make a change and I think the Carolina Panthers are completely committed to that.”
“At some point, when does it end,” said Whitehead. “I think we need to use our platform to make sure that everyone understands that this needs to end.”
