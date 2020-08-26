Man wanted for murder of man killed by stray bullet near Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are urgently looking for a man wanted for the murder of a man who was killed by a stray bullet near a hotel in mid-August.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting help finding 25-year-old Dallas Deonta Dawkins.
Dawkins is wanted for the murder of Rafael Reyes on August 18, 2020.
Dawkins currently has outstanding warrants for murder, discharging weapon into occupied property, and assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Reyes was killed by a stray bullet near a hotel in southwest Charlotte in the early morning hours. The killing happened just before 2 a.m. at a City Inn off of Nations Ford Road near Archdale Drive.
CMPD says officers responded to the sound of gunfire at the hotel and located two men with gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of the victims, identified as Reyes, died. The second man suffered minor injuries.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight between a group of people. Police said the man who was killed wasn’t involved with the fight, instead was coming outside to see what was going on.
“This was somebody in no way shape or form was involved in the altercation that led to the unfortunate outcome,” said Major Ryan Butler with CMPD.
“He just heard some commotion outside, he didn’t know what was going on, he just looked at his window and hit by a stray bullet,” said the victim’s friend Quashon Powell.
Powell says his friend was a father, full of energy and was outgoing.
People who live in the area were surprised it happened by a stray bullet but said crime in the area isn’t uncommon.
“That’s crazy that a man was shot by a stray bullet. I could have been out here shot,” said one person walking by.
“A stray bullet that’s crazy. That’s kind of died down in this area a little bit, but it’s crazy but not surprising,” said Raymond Bruton, who lives across the street.
Anyone who observes Dawkins is asked to exercise caution and call 911 immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
