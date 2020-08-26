Man shot, seriously injured in gas station parking lot in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in a gas station parking lot in north Charlotte Wednesday night.
The incident happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9:45 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man was shot and taken to the hospital by MEDIC with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
The man was shot in the parking lot of a Shell Station.
Police say the man was having a conversation with the suspect in the parking lot. CMPD then says the suspect got into his vehicle and shot the victim as the suspect was driving away.
Officers and detectives are working to determine the motive. Officials have not released any other details about this shooting.
