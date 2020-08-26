‘It’s just devastating': Mother deals with tragedy after husband, daughter shot, killed in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown County woman is now dealing with an unthinkable tragedy after police said her husband and daughter were shot and killed Monday during a reported fight over a traffic crash.
Coroner Kenny Johnson identified the victims as Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, and Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, both of Georgetown.
Wall was Anderson’s stepfather, Johnson confirmed.
“My husband Nick loved everybody. He would do anything for anybody,” Kimberly Wall said about her husband. “He was loving and had a heart of gold.”
Kimberly Wall called her daughter a free spirit and fun-loving. She said Laura was set to start college soon and pursue a career in teaching just like her mother.
Kimberly Wall added that there was one thing Laura would always do before she would leave the ones she loved.
“She said, ‘You should always say I love you when you leave because something might happen.’ She would say, ‘I love you, Mom,’ and if I did not immediately say it she’d say, ‘I love you, Mom,’ just to make sure I said it back and I’d say, ‘I love you too Laura,‘” Kimberly Wall remembered about her daughter.
The family told WMBF News that Laura was getting ready to move to her new home and she was doing some final touches with the help of her stepfather before the crash and shooting.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, deputies learned three people had been shot, reportedly during a fight over a car crash.
An incident report states when law enforcement arrived, one of the victims had already been taken to the hospital while a second victim was begin given CPR on the scene by EMS.
A third victim was on scene walking around with an apparent wound to his left wrist, the report states. Law enforcement established a perimeter both there and on Kent Road, as authorities said they’d been told the suspect was headed southbound on Kent Road.
Dispatch notified authorities the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Tysheem Walters III from Moncks Corner, had been seen walking on Georgetown Highway toward Andrews, according to the report.
When law enforcement went to the area, Walters was spotted and he ran into the woods near Kent Road, authorities said. He was found a short time later and taken into custody.
Investigators are seeking to charge Walters III with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
“I’m having to bury one of my children and my husband. It’s such a freak thing. I don’t know why this would happen. I just don’t understand,” Kimberly Wall said. “It’s just devastating. I don’t know how we’re going to go forward.”
