High heat returns before Laura brings gusts, showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Relatively quiet and very warm conditions will dominant the forecast across the Carolinas over the next couple days as high pressure moves in.
While today offers much more sunshine in comparison to Tuesday, brighter skies will only emphasis the return of high temperatures in the lower 90s this afternoon.
A few light, passing showers are possible across the higher elevations at any point today, but Charlotte and communities west of the Mountains should remain dry.
Overnight temperature will dip into the 70s before bounce back into the lower 90s Thursday. Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies with a chance of an isolated thundershower or too, but like today rain-free conditions will be more common than not.
Look for more an increase in cloud cover by Friday evening as the remnants of Laura roll over the Carolinas.
As for Laura’s local impact, there will probably be a period of gusty winds and tropical rain showers - mainly north of I-85 - late Friday into Saturday before the remnants of Laura quickly exit the U.S. mainland, moving into the Atlantic Ocean by Sunday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
