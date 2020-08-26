Group of N.C. Republicans come out in support of Joe Biden

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - A group of North Carolina Republicans are joining a growing list of politicians and voters across the country who are blurring party lines ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.
“North Carolina Republicans for Biden” is part of a national effort officials say is aimed at engaging Republicans who are supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president, instead of voting to re-elect President Donald Trump.
Among the list of Republican politicians announcing their support of Biden are former N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Robert “Bob” Orr, former state Representative Charles Jeter, Transylvania County Board of Commissioners Chair Mike Hawkins and Transylvania County Board of Commissioners Vice-Chair Page Lemel.
But it’s not just politicians who are joining the movement.
N.C. voter Jay Copan told The Independent in a recent interview that he voted for President Trump in the 2016 election. He now says he believes Joe Biden is a better option.
“Change is our only option this November. We cannot continue with the way things are,” Copan said. “Donald Trump is a threat to our country and our democracy, and his supporters have turned a blind eye to dangerous and unconstitutional efforts. Joe Biden is a kind and decent man who has led with faith and empathy throughout his career. This November, I will be voting for Joe Biden because our country cannot take four more years of Donald Trump.”
Earlier in the week on Monday, former GOP Senator Jeff Flake endorsed Biden as well. He was one of President Trump’s most consistent Republican critics in the Senate, and even penned an Op Ed in The Washington Post in support of Trump’s impeachment.
Flake is one of more than two dozen former Republican lawmakers to announce their support for “Republicans for Biden.” Former Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Jim Greenwood of Pennsylvania, Jim Leach of Iowa, and Sen. John Warner of Virginia are among former Republican lawmakers who also have endorsed Biden.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press Contributed to this report.