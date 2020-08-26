Feeling close to 100 on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We spent 11 days in the 80s. Then today, we jumped back to the low 90s. Tomorrow will be even hotter!
While the Gulf coast braces for the impact of Laura, today was quiet,but hot in the Carolinas. Thursday will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s for many. There are low chances for cooling t-storms. It will be almost as hot on Friday with a 30% chance for storms.
Hurricane Laura continues to head for the TX/LA border and should make landfall tonight as a category 4 storm. That's the same intensity Hugo was when it made landfall and moved across the Carolinas. They are looking at life-threatening storm surge, wind gusts of 150+mph and over a foot of rain for some. All this is causing people to evacuate during a global pandemic.
The storm will move north and weaken. By this weekend, the remnants will move north of us, through Virginia and West Virginia. We could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Sunday will be a whole new ballgame. After Laura moves away, we will clear and dry out. Highs will be in the upper 80s but the humidity will be lower. Rain chances will be lower too. That nice weather will stretch into Monday.
Make it a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.