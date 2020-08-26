Elementary school in Union Co. to close for more than a week after COVID-19 exposure

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools confirmed Wednesday that Weddington Elementary School will be closing for more than a week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the staff member may have exposed several other staff members and students to the virus. In consultation with Union County Public Health, a decision was made to close the school for students and staff from Aug. 27 until Sept. 7.
During this time, all students and staff will work remotely until the school reopens on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“Because the health and safety of our students and staff is extremely important, UCPS staff is working with the individual and Union County Public Health to determine who has been in close contact with the person who tested positive,” officials said.
If a student has been identified as a close contact with the individual who tested positive, officials say, “a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will contact parents within 24 hours for further guidance.”
UCPS says the district is following cleaning protocols and “will properly disinfect and sanitize the school according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”
